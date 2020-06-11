Man shot in Kennedy Heights

KENNEDY HEIGHTS (FOX19) - A shooting in Kennedy Heights is under investigation Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the intersection of Montgomery Road and Ravenel Court just before 1 a.m.
They said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and non-life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover, according to police.
No suspect information was released, and no arrests were announced.
