More pleasant and dry weather on the way

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Temperatures today were about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday but more importantly and more noticeably, the dew point was about 20 degrees cooler in the afternoon. That refreshing air appears to be here to stay for a while. If you’re heading out this evening, it will be dry and comfortable. Low 58. Friday will be mainly sunny early with a few afternoon clouds. High 83.
The weekend looks great but a stray shower can not be ruled out Saturday. Because of a weak front dropping south through the Tri-State, an increase in clouds and a drop in temperatures will happen Saturday and Sunday. The high Saturday will be 74 and 73 Sunday. It is cool and very dry Sunday morning with dew points in the 40s and the temperature near 50.
We remain dry early next week with increasing temperatures Wednesday and Thursday as highs are in the low 80s.
