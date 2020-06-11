No murder indictment for brothers charged in Clifton Heights stabbing death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County grand jury voted Thursday not to indict two brothers facing murder charges in the stabbing death of a man in Clifton Heights last month.
Brothers Guy Tyree, 22, and Nathan Tyree, 20, were accused of stabbing 20-year-old Lucas Swift on May 8.
At this time, no other charges or lesser offenses are pending against the Tyree brothers, according to Hamilton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Julie Wilson.
Defense attorney Scott Crosswell told FOX19 NOW in May that Swift had been trying to enter the Tyree’s Clifton Heights house in the 2300 block of Chickasaw Street.
Crosswell says the stabbing occurred at 4:30 a.m. and that the brothers called 911 afterwards.
According to the incident report, police arrived at the scene at 4:51 a.m. The report also states the brothers caused Swift’s death by stabbing him multiple times.
The Tyrees pleaded not guilty in court the day after the incident.
Swift’s family balked at a possible self-defense argument for the Tyree brothers last month.
The family said they did not know why Swift was outside at 4:30 a.m. on that day. They did say it could have been easy for him to get confused about where he was, since he had only lived at his address for three months.
“It’s just clear that he went back to the wrong place and thought 100 percent he was at home,” Travis Hart, Swift’s older brother, said.
The home where Swift was stabbed to death is one street over from where he lived.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.