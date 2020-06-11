Ohio unemployment claims rise more than 35,000

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the week ending June 6, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Servies reported more than 35,000 jobless claims.
The number of claims filed in the state over the last 12 weeks, 1,327,843, is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.
ODJFS has distributed more than $3.8 billion in unemployment payments to more than 686,000 claimants.
According to ODJFS, nearly 94% of claims have been processed, with about 6% pending.
ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.
“Each claim is important to us, and we recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. We are expanding staff support, working longer hours and adding more technological capacity so that we can serve Ohioans as quickly as possible,” ODJFS said in a news release.
In addition, ODJFS says it has issued more than $1.5 billion in PUA payments to more than 204,000 claimants.
Those without internet access can call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
