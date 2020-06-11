Schott Foundation: ‘We cannot make excuses for the rhetoric made by Mrs. Schott decades ago”

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Marge & Charles Schott Foundation released a statement Thursday to address the possibility of removing Mrs. Schott’s name from several buildings in Cincinnati.
There is a petition, started by a former UC baseball player, calling for the school to change the name of its baseball venue, Marge Schott Stadium.
Schott was the GM, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Reds from 1984-99. Her tenure was marred by the alleged, repeated use of racial slurs.
UC baseball player and team captain Nathan Moore says the university stadium’s name honors an “open racist.”
Saint Ursula is also looking at renaming buildings that bear Marge Schott’s name.
The statement from the Schott Foundation reads:
“Over the past week, there has been public discussion about major financial gifts with naming rights from the Marge & Charles J. Schott Foundation to community organizations as it relates to the current conversation around racial equality.
"While we cannot make excuses for the rhetoric made by Mrs. Schott decades ago, we can ask you to learn from Mrs. Schott’s mistakes as well as her great love for Cincinnati.
"We appreciate what these great organizations bring to Cincinnati and we fully support the decisions made by the organizations who have received grants from the Foundation.
"We will continue to support the Cincinnati community and the important work of our charities and non-profits.”
