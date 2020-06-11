Several shot at Liberty Township park, sheriff’s office says

LIBERTY TWP. (FOX19) - Several people were shot at a Liberty Park overnight, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators and road deputies have been out all night at Liberty Park off Yankee Road.
They were first called to a report of a large fight and shots fired inside the park just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers say.
Several people were shot, they say. The extent of their injuries are not clear at this point, and it’s also uncertain how many people were shooting.
Some of the victims showed up at a hospital on their own, they said.
No one is in custody, according to dispatchers.
This is the second shooting investigation this week in Liberty Township.
A 25-year-old man was lured to the community and fatally shot during an attempted robbery early Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.
His body was found about 5:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive. That’s near the current shooting scene at the park.
Two teens were arrested and a third suspect remains at large.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
