Sharonville pastor pleads guilty to coercion and enticement against a minor

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) -A pastor in Sharonville plead guilty to coercion and enticement against a minor, court documents say.
Court documents say that count one of the indictment, which includes the coercion and enticement charges, states that Cesar Guerrero, Jr. knowingly persuaded, enticed or coerced a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.
Federal officials say the Sharonville Police Department after they received several complaints on Aug. 7, 2019, regarding Guerrero, who was a pastor at Misión Cristiana El Calvario church.
Guerrero contacted the 17-year-old victim through the Facebook Messenger app, telling her he dreamed of her ‘dressed in white’ and ‘walking in a dark place,’ officials said.
Officials say the victim told Guerrero she’d been sexually molested in Guatemala.
They were told Guerrero told the victim God was speaking to him, and the only way to get out of the dark place was for her to have sexual relations with Guerrero, officials said.
Officials say the pastor referred to this as a ‘cleansing process.’
They say the victim told Guerrero she’d been sexually molested in Guatemala.
The plea states that Guerrero could serve at least 10 years in prison and could have to deport back to his home country.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.