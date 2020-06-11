Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 shot in Liberty Township park

LIBERTY TWP. (FOX19) - One person is dead and two people are hurt in a shooting at a Liberty Township park overnight, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
It occurred less than 48 hours of another shooting just yards away at Liberty Park off Yankee Road that killed a 25-year-old man and injured one of the suspects, sheriff’s officials say.
These two incidents are not believed to be related.
Sheriff Richard Jones says gun violence won’t be tolerated in Butler County. He’s holding an 11 a.m. news conference at the jail.
In the latest fatal shooting, first responders were called to the park for a report of a fight and shots fired just before 10:30 p..m Thursday.
When deputies arrived, one person was taken to West Chester Medical Center with life threatening injuries and later pronounced deceased.
Two other shooting victims showed up at a hospital on their own, dispatchers said.
They have non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.
Investigators have not said yet what led up to the park shooting Wednesday night.
No one was in custody earlier this morning as detectives continued to investigate at the park several hours after the shooting.
In the homicide early Tuesday, the victim’s body was found about 5:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Drive near the park.
Two teens were arrested and a third suspect remains at large.
The suspects lured Khalic Rova-Shaquille Milton, 25, of Cincinnati to the park to steal Milton’s vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.
Milton was shot during the robbery and left behind on Spruce Creek Drive. He was shot several times.
