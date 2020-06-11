TANK board votes to approve bus system redesign

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky is moving ahead to revamp the bus system.
The Board of Directors voted unanimously on the 2020 system redesign, but it didn’t come without some major concerns.
Under the new plan, about 11 routes will be eliminated, including this direct stop to St. Elizabeth, which some argue will put a lot of riders at a disadvantage.
Over the years, Tank Board Members say that there has been a steady decline in ridership.
To save money and improve efficiency the board decided to remove several routes with low ridership or that were duplicated.
By removing some neighborhood routes, some Covington riders will have to travel to Cincinnati to get transfers to Northern Kentucky University and CVG.
Another concern is the restructuring of Route #5 at Holman Ave and Fort Wright that takes riders directly to St. Elizabeth Covington Hospital.
The assistant city manager for Covington issued this statement to the TANK Board:
“The Coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide focus on racial disparity have brought into clear focus the need to maintain a comprehensive public transportation system that connects all communities to critical health care services and economic opportunities.”
During a ZOOM meeting Wednesday night, the board said riders will still have access to St. Elizabeth Covington Hospital.
“There is a stop at 16 and Holman that’s 2,000 feet away from the St. Elizabeth facility so for those that are able, and we realize not everyone is able, but for most of those that are able there is a walkable stop location on the #5 in the plan,” TANK General Manager Andrew Aiello said.
This final plan still will require budgetary approval from the Boone, Campbell and Kenton County fiscal courts.
