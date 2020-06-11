UC to welcome students back on campus for fall semester

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati will welcome students back to campus August 24 for a blend of in-person and virtual course work, according to a university statement released Thursday.
As most other major universities have done, UC’s academic calendar will be adjusted to finish in-person activities by Thanksgiving break.
The last day of Fall semester classes will be held Dec. 2. Final exams will be held Dec. 3, 4, 7 and 8. All activities occurring after Thanksgiving break will be online, according to the university’s fall semester plan.
A blend of in-person, online and hybrid courses will be offered to reduce the contact between students, the university says.
Co-op, internships and service learning will be available, including in-person placements.
Campus safeguards will include facial coverings, frequent cleaning, reduced density in certain spaces and the required reporting of symptoms, the university’s statement reads.
Housing and dining options will be adjusted to incorporate enhanced health and safety measures, according to the university. That includes expanded take-out options from dining halls and potentially relaxed requirements for first-year students living on campus.
Testing and contact tracing protocols will be shared in the coming weeks, according to the university.
The university says plans are being finalized to enable student-athletes to safely resume practices and competition. They include the phased reopening of the Richard E. Lindner Athletics Center as well as other facilities in Varsity Village.
“We haven’t made any final decisions regarding the 2020 fall sports season, but we are planning on our student-athletes, coaches and staff coming back," Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. "We are excited for the season and ready to remain flexible in the coming months.”
A full version of the university’s Return to Campus plan will be released in early July.
The university reports it is on track with its phased return to campus over the summer.
Phase one, which began June 1, saw researchers return to campus. Phase two and three, which will begin July 1 and August 3, respectively, will see university employees return.
Phase four is the return of students to campus August 24.
