UC Board of Trustees ‘actively examining’ Marge Schott renaming

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati says its Board of Trustees is “actively examining” the issue of renaming its baseball stadium.
Marge Schott Stadium was named after the controversial general manager, president, and CEO of the Cincinnati Reds from 1984-99.
Jordan Ramey, a former UC baseball player, created a change.org petition to have the name changed.
Baseball player and team captain Nathan Moore says the university stadium’s name honors an “open racist.”
The university says the Board, which makes decisions about naming, is consulting with President Pinto.
“Their deliberations will no doubt benefit from—and be accelerated by—the guiding principles and conceptual framework set forth by the campus-wide committee that recently studied the naming change associated with the College of Arts & Sciences. We look forward to sharing the path forward with our campus community,” M.B. Reilly, spokesperson for the University of Cincinnati, said in a statement.
The Board will address the issue at their next regularly scheduled meeting on June 23.
Also on Thursday, the Marge & Charles Schott Foundation released a statement about the naming controversy.
“While we cannot make excuses for the rhetoric made by Mrs. Schott decades ago, we can ask you to learn from Mrs. Schott’s mistakes as well as her great love for Cincinnati,” the statement read.
