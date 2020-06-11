Vigil held to remember Fairfield football star shot to death in Liberty Township

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Many in the community are grieving after two people were killed in two separate shootings in Liberty Township this week.
A vigil was held in Fairfield on Thursday night in honor of one of the victims, 18-year-old Antaun Hill Jr.
Hill was shot and killed when deputies said two groups showed off in Liberty Park and someone fired a gun.
“It’s been hard of course," LJ France, a friend of Hill, said. "I was just talking to him two days ago, and now he’s gone. It’s just like, dang, I wish I could see him one more time.”
Hill’s loved ones describe him as bright and smart and say he had big dreams.
France played football with Hill at Fairfield and says he was a true leader.
“He was a big part of our team," France said. "Every time the ball would get past our middle box area, we could count on him to make the play.”
France organized a vigil for Hill that took place Thursday night on the Fairfield football field. Emotions ran high as loved ones described how much Hill will be missed and the deep ways he impacted the community.
His football jersey, showcasing the number six, and his football helmet were on display.
“Tonight [Thursday] is about remembering him, remembering his soul and what he did for us when he was here," France said.
Only days before Hill’s death, another shooting in Liberty Township led to the death of Khalic Milton. Officials have referred to Milton as a man, but friends and family say Milton was a transgender woman.
Investigators do not believe the two shootings are connected, but in both cases, one thing remains constant: those who loved the victims believe two lives were taken too soon.
A GoFundMe page is in place to help Hill’s family. Grief counselors will also be available to Fairfield students, according to the district.
Arrests have been made in both of the shooting investigations. You can read the latest on the arrests and charges here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.