Dr. Amy Acton steps down, Gov. DeWine says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Gov. Mike DeWine will be updating the public on the novel coronavirus.
The Ohio Department of Health reports that as of Wednesday, there are 413 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths. Both figures track with the state’s 21-day reporting averages.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 39,587 and the total number of deaths to 2,457.
ODH says 575 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 232 are currently in the ICU.
According to COVIDActnow.org, which relies on open-source data from state governments as well as third-parties, Ohio’s infection rate stands at .93, meaning each person in Ohio with the virus is infecting 0.93 other people.
That means virus counts are technically falling in the state, though the rate remains within the website’s category of “controlled growth.”
The website also reports Ohio’s current positive testing rate at 3.9 percent which satisfied World Health Organization guidelines of 10 percent but falls short of the 3 percent rate experts say is required to successfully contain any outbreaks.
