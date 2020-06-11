WATCH LIVE: Hamilton County Coroner gives update on the recent rise of drug overdoses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco is holding a press conference to discuss the recent uptick in drug overdose deaths.
Dr. Sammarco will be joined by Chief Tom Synan and Commander Tom Fallon.
Wednesday, CPD said there have been 11 confirmed heroin overdoses in the city since midnight, with two of those incidents involving adults caring for children.
Earlier in the day, Hamilton County Public Health issued an advisory about the high recent number of overdoses and overdose deaths. Fentanyl is suspected.
