West Chester keeps curfew on books but only imposed 2 nights

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - West Chester Township is keeping a 30-day emergency curfew on the books in case they need it, but so far have not had to enforce it and it was set up to only be used on an as-needed basis anyway, a trustee tells FOX19 NOW.
Police Chief Joel Herzog requested the June 2 curfew remain in place for the entire 30 days when he addressed township trustees at a meeting earlier this week.
Trustees voted last week by emergency order to impose the curfew. As they conferred, a protest over the death of George Flynn was occurring at West Chester Clock Tower.
The protest, which drew about 200 people, was peaceful and police didn’t have to enforce the curfew. It was in only in effect two nights, Tuesday, June 2 and Wednesday, June 3, Trustee Mark Welch says.
Trustee Ann Becker announced in a Facebook post the following day the curfew was lifted.
State Rep. George Lang tells FOX19 NOW he asked Welch to rescind it after concerned business owners contacted him.
Welch says it doesn’t trustees decided there was no need to rescind the curfew since it is only enforced on a case-by-case basis, not automatically daily.
