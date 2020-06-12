Artist creates mural at U.S. Bank in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -U.S. Bank was one of the businesses that was hit the hardest as a result of the violent protests that spurred by the death of George Floyd.
Cincinnati visual artist, Jonesy, created a mural of a green-skinned woman with pink hair surrounded by stars on the broken windows of U.S. Bank on Main Street as a reminder of unity at a turbulent time.
"It was an opportunity, like a blank canvas. For me, the experience is the most important thing. I told myself I wanted a mural up here in five years," Jonesy said.
The bank as a long history of investing in Over-the-Rhine, so they decided to commission the mural.
"Jen [U.S. Bank Branch Manager] said, 'I want to paint the plywood, and I thought what a great idea as a way to help the community and just as a way to say 'We're still here, we support you, we haven't gone away, and we're not going anywhere," said Vice President of U.S. Bank, Alicia Townsend said.
Jonesy and her apprentice were able to complete the mural in a few days, thanks to Artworks and U.S. Bank.
"There's a lot of stuff right now with heavy imagery and like really powerful words, but I just wanted to bring something that was like more peaceful so we can stay on message with the movement but also have hope for the future," Jonesy said.
