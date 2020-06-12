Cincy Rec Commission reopens all playgrounds, more gyms and pools

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Recreation Commission reopened all playgrounds Friday, according to a CRC release.
Three fitness rooms, two indoor gyms and two additional swimming pools under CRC management will also reopen Monday.
The indoor gyms and fitness rooms include: the North Avondale Recreation Center, the College Hill Recreation Center and the fitness center at the Hartwell Recreation Center.
The swimming pools include: Lincoln Pool in the West End and Winton Hills Pool. The fist week at these pools will be free of charge, CRC says.
CRC says reservations are required. Additionally, guests’ temperatures will be checked at entry, they will be asked wellness questions, each person must sign a waiver and guests are required to wear a face mask upon entry and when physical distancing is difficult.
CRC says those going to gyms must bring their own balls, equipment and water bottles. A 25-person participant limit will be enforced. No organized scrimmages or games will be allowed, only skills and drills.
At fitness rooms, guests must bring their own bottle and towel. The indoor walking track will have a 6-person capacity limit and reservations are required.
These openings, CRC says, are in addition to the seven pools and 17 rec centers that are already open.
CRC says all of its facilities are following strict cleaning and sanitation protocols in accordance with the the State of Ohio Health Department Recommendations.
Gyms and fitness room will have scheduled times with established breaks to clear the area to disinfect using EPA-registered disinfectants, particularly on high-touch surfaces such as fitness equipment, handrails, toilets, doorknobs and light switches, according to CRC.
“Our first concern is the safety of our staff and our patrons," CRC Director of Recreation Daniel Betts said. “Opening gradually allows us to continuously evaluate our operations and make adjustments as needed.”
