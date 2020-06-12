Coney Island reopens Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coney Island will open Friday for the 2020 season.
You will notice new operating procedures, enhanced sanitation practices, and new guest policies as part of coronavirus precautions to protect guests and staff.
Sunlite Pool and Cannonball Cove dive pool will be open, but Typhoon Tower water playground and Twister water slides will remain temporarily closed.
“Much will be different at Coney Island in 2020, but what hasn’t changed is our dedication to safety, families, and fun,” President of Coney Island Rob Schutter said in a news release. “We look forward to seeing our guests once again as we play by new rules - and play in the nation’s largest recirculating pool.”
Due to the delayed opening date, Coney Island is extending all 2020 season passes through the 2021 season.
“So essentially you’re getting this year and next year with a season pass, which is a pretty good deal," says Coney Island’s VP of Operations Steve Edwards. "We are selling a limited capacity of season passes so I encourage everyone to buy them soon so you don’t miss out.”
Because of restrictions on mass gatherings, some events will not happen until 2021.
Coney Island’s signature events such as Fire Up The Night and LaRosa’s Balloon Glow have been postponed until next year.
Coney Island’s new policies and guidelines for this season include:
- Capping each day’s total attendance in alignment with social distancing best practices
- Limiting the total number of season passes sold this season and the number of daily tickets sold for each operating date to comply with the new capacity limits
- Daily ticket sales will only be available online and tickets will include parking fees to minimize the number of guest-employee transactions
- Guests may not enter Coney Island if they are symptomatic or have been in contact with someone assumed to be infected with COVID-19 within the past 14 days
- Guests are highly encouraged to wear face coverings at all times when not in the water
- Seating groups (chairs, tables, etc.) in concreted areas will be placed in configurations at least six feet from other seating groups in accordance with social distancing and guests will not be permitted to move chairs from their preassigned areas
- Guests will be permitted to bring and sit on their own chairs and/or beach towels in Coney Island’s grass areas but guests will be required to leave at least six feet of space between parties not from the same household. All guest chairs must be foldable and be easily carried by one individual
- Due to sanitary concerns, all tables and cooler racks will be removed from the picnic area for the 2020 season
For a complete listing of Coney Island’s policies, procedures, and guidelines, visit their website.
