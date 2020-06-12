Councilperson drafting ‘No-knock’ ordinance, ban on tear gas and pepper spray

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council could soon take up a ‘no-knock’ ordinance prohibiting the tactic used by Louisville police in the death of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment by officers serving a no-knock warrant during what police described as a drug investigation in March.
Her name has been mentioned in the same breath as George Floyd by protesters across the nation as they continue to call out police brutality and march for racial justice.
On Friday, Cincinnati City Councilperson Chris Seelbach tweeted his intent to put an ordinance banning no-knock warrants before council.
He also said he plans a motion to ban the use of tear gas and pepper spray in the city.
Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Dan Hils reacted to Seelbach’s tweet on in the Blue Lives Matter Cincy Facebook group. The post cannot be embedded in this article so it is included in full at the end of this article.
Hils creates a hypothetical involving an violent extremist cell known to police to demonstrate no-knock warrants can potentially prevent police from harm.
With a no-knock ban in effect, says Hils: “We will no have to knock, have officers shot at and a ten day standoff that grabs international headlines.”
Hils also called the proposed ban on tear gas and pepper spray “flat out stupid.”
The Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a measure banning the use of no-knock warrants by police on Thursday. The measure is called Breonna’s Law.
In addition to banning no-knock warrants, Bronna’s Law also requires officers wait a minimum of 15 seconds after knocking and announcing their presence when serving a warrant.
Officers must wear body cameras during the execution of a warrant, turning them on five minutes before and off at least five minutes after the completion of serving the warrant. All of the data from the body camera footage must be saved for five years following the execution of the warrant.
George Floyd died by asphyxiation as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck in May. Addressing Cincinnati police officers days later, Police Chief Eliot Isaac called such choke holds inappropriate and unnecessary.
According to the Enquirer, the city’s landmark 2002 Collaborative Agreement banned restraining techniques like choke holds except in situations where an officer’s life is in danger.
"Never say never”
I guess that I should have seen this coming. Councilman Seelbach wishes to ban “no knock warrants” in Cincinnati.
He also wants to ban police use of OC gas and CS smoke. That is flat out stupid, but one thing at a time.
For my “never say never” quote about the no knock warrants, I must talk in language Chris can understand.
Mr. Councilman,
Before my scenario, you should know that CPD very rarely implements fully a “no knock” option on a search warrant. Even though authorized occasionally by judges, CPD executes in a no knock approach about once a year or less.
But;
Just imagine there is extreme right wing white supremacist club house in Cincinnati. Investigators have signed warrants on two of their members for felony gun charges (I know how you libs hate guns). The police department has credible information that they plan to assassinate a local politician within the week. We also have information that they promise to battle police to the death.
These terrorist right wingers are believed to be in the club house at this moment. A credible confidential informant reports these two scum bags to be fast asleep after drinking PBR beer and Wild Turkey whiskey all night.
The SWAT team could break a door, toss a couple flash bangs and call it a day. Radical right wingers off to jail without incident! Heck, we will invite you to the press conference.
Instead, we will now have to knock, have officers shot at and a ten day standoff that grabs international headlines. Thanks Chris!
Now for the OC and CS. What type of stupid are trying to qualify for?
The CPD used these tools in the last couple weeks to help disperse crowds that had bad actors intent on looting, burning and tearing down our city. We stopped the looters and thieves, when other cities did not!
These chemical agents temporarily irritate the eyes, throat and skin. They very rarely injure anyone. Both in training and in the field, Cincinnati Police officers have eaten more of these agents then they have consumed cheese coneys in a year! None of them have had an injury or any lasting indications of exposure.
Would you prefer us use only bean bags or other fired projectiles? Would you rather us go hands on? Would you rather the situation become so out of hand that deadly force is needed?
Or would you rather our city just burn? Did you consult with any police department personnel or any experts in the field before this plan?
Please stick to your arbitrary proclamations in the future.
Daniel Hils
FOP #69, President
