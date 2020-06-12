Couples whose marriage license expired due to COVID-19 can get new license for free

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Couples whose marriage license expired due to the COVID-19 pandemic can get a new marriage license for free beginning Monday.
Judge Ralph Winkler of the Hamilton County Probate Court says that any couple who was issued a marriage license between Jan. 1 and May 31 can get a new one for free.
"The COVID-19 crisis has created some unexpected and undeserved hardships on couples wanting to be married. My office will reissue a new license, which will be good for 60 days, to anyone whose Hamilton County marriage license became invalid due to the crisis," Judge Winkler said. "We will require only one person from the couple to appear in my court to receive the reissued license. Love is Grand! Love Wins!"
Because celebrations had to be postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, many marriage licenses became invalid.
The court will reissue the license from June 15, 2020 to June 14, 2022.
Only one person needs to appear in court to have their license reissued. The license will be valid for 60 days from the date it was issued.
Couples who were affected should contact the marriage license desk at 513-946-3564 to set up an appointment.
