Dry and pleasant this evening, chance of a brief, light shower late Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons are ahead through the weekend with one “fly in the ointment” Saturday.
That fly is a weak cold front that will generate some cloudiness and the chance for a sprinkle or brief, light shower Saturday afternoon and evening.
If you are not familiar with the phrase, “a fly in the ointment” it is a very old saying. In fact the source is most likely Ecclesiastes 10:1, “Dead flies cause the ointment of the apothecary to send forth a stinking savor” (King James version). It means a small defect.
Rainfall has been in shot supply lately and even though a few sprinkles may fall later today, Monday then Friday next week, the thirsty lawns and gardens will need you assistance. No soaking rains are in the forecast at this point through Saturday June 20th.
