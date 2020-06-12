Fatal crash closes Dry Fork Road

WHITEWATER TWP. (FOX19) - Dry Fork Road is shut down due to a fatal crash at the Interstate 74 underpass in Whitewater Township, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
Rescue crews responded to the area about 9:30 a.m. Friday
A spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said he is checking on this incident and will provide us with information as soon as he can.
H | WHITEWATER TWP | HAMILTON | FATAL MVC | 8300 DRY FORK RD | 2 CAR MVC W/ 1 PT FATALLY INJURED | AP127
