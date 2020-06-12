Ford recalls nearly 2.5M vehicles, some models made in Kentucky

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ford Motor Co. said it’s recalling nearly 2.5 million cars and trucks in two separate recalls, including two models made in Louisville.
Most of the recall is focused on 2.15 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles with door latch problems.
Affected vehicles may not have had all door latches replaced or correctly replaced when repaired by dealerships, Ford said in a prepared statement.
Safety recalls were issued to replace door latches with latch pawl spring tabs that were susceptible to cracking and failure in areas with high thermal loads (i.e., a combination of outdoor air temperature and solar radiation).
A door latch with a fractured pawl spring tab typically results in a “door will not close” condition, according to Ford. If the door latches after repeated attempts to shut it, there is potential for the door to unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury.
Ford officials say they are not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.
Makes and models:
- 2011-14 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Assembly Plant, Jan. 26, 2010, to Oct. 31, 2013
- 2012-15 Ford Focus vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Oct. 4, 2010, to Jan. 31, 2015
- 2013-14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, May 11, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013
- 2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 19, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013
- 2013-15 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Dec. 23, 2011, to Jan. 31, 2015
- 2013-15 Ford C-MAX vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Feb. 2, 2012, to Jan. 31, 2015
- 2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, June 18, 2013, to Oct. 31, 2013
- 2014-16 Ford Transit Connect vehicles built at Valencia Body and Assembly Plant, from Aug. 9, 2013, to Feb. 1, 2016
- 2015 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 14, 2014, to April 30, 2015
- 2015 Lincoln MKC vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Nov. 18, 2013, to Jan. 31, 2015
Owners will be given the option to inspect the door latch date codes and child safety locks and submit latch date codes online.
The online system will provide instant validation that the door latches are OK or the latches cannot be confirmed and require dealer service, Ford says.
If a customer does not want to do the inspection, has difficulty completing the inspection, or receives an indication that the latches cannot be validated, dealers will inspect the latch date codes and replace latches as needed.
In affected vehicles, the brake master cylinder may allow brake fluid to leak from the brake master cylinder front-wheel circuit into the brake booster.
Depending on the amount of brake fluid loss from the brake master cylinder front-wheel circuit into the brake booster, the driver will receive an audible chime, message-center alert, red brake warning indicator in the instrument cluster, and/or may begin to experience a change in brake pedal travel and feel, including increased pedal effort.
If a loss of brake fluid is substantial enough to reduce brake function to the front wheels, full braking function will remain in the rear wheel circuit. However, reduced brake function in the front wheels can extend stopping distance, increasing the risk of a crash.
Ford officials say they are aware of seven low-speed/low-impact accident allegations with two injuries associated with this issue.
This action affects 292,311 vehicles in the United States, 43,536 in Canada and 8,053 in Mexico.
Makes and models:
- Select 2015-17 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant, Oct. 1, 2014, to Aug. 1, 2016
- Select 2014-17 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Sept. 1, 2014, to Aug. 1, 2016
Dealers will replace the brake master cylinder and, if it is leaking, the brake booster will also be replaced.
