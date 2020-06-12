Great Parks of Hamilton County to open some playgrounds starting Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Great Parks of Hamilton County announced that ten playgrounds will be open to visitors starting Friday.
Below is a list of the open playgrounds:
- Winton Woods Harbor
- Sharon Woods Harbor
- Miami Whitewater
- Forest Harbor
- Miami Whitewater Forest Campground
- Lake Isabella
- Woodland Mound Breezy Point
- Mitchell Memorial Forest
- Fernbank Park
- Embshoff Woods Nature Preserve
- Shawnee Lookout Columbia Terrace
Officials say more playgrounds will be open in the coming in the next few weeks.
The playgrounds will be closed daily until 9 a.m. for cleaning.
