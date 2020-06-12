Great Parks of Hamilton County to open some playgrounds starting Friday

June 12, 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Great Parks of Hamilton County announced that ten playgrounds will be open to visitors starting Friday.

Below is a list of the open playgrounds:

  • Winton Woods Harbor 
  • Sharon Woods Harbor
  • Miami Whitewater 
  • Forest Harbor
  • Miami Whitewater Forest Campground
  • Lake Isabella
  • Woodland Mound Breezy Point
  • Mitchell Memorial Forest
  • Fernbank Park
  • Embshoff Woods Nature Preserve
  • Shawnee Lookout Columbia Terrace 

Officials say more playgrounds will be open in the coming in the next few weeks.

The playgrounds will be closed daily until 9 a.m. for cleaning.

