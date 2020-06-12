Indiana: 452 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday that Indiana has 452 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths.
Health officials say that the total number of positive cases is now at 39,146, and the total number of deaths is 2,214.
Indiana has distributed 335,180 tests, meaning 11.7% of that tested positive for the virus.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths and tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 179 cases, 22 deaths, 1,637 tests
- Fayette County: 81 cases, seven deaths, 1,022 tests
- Franklin County: 119 cases, eight deaths, 642 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 182 tests
- Ripley County: 109 cases, six deaths, 1,207 tests
- Switzerland County: 22 cases, zero deaths, 318 tests
- Union County: 12 cases, zero deaths, 287 tests
On Wednesday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that all 92 counties are now in the stage four reopening process.
This means:
- Retailers and malls to return to full capacity
- Dining room service can move to 75% capacity
- Bars and nightclubs can open at 50% capacity
- Movie theaters and bowling alleys can also open at 50% capacity
- Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites may open at 50% capacity
- Amusement parks, water parks, and similar facilities may open at 50% capacity
- Community recreational non-contact sports practices, games and tournaments may resume
- Contact sports may conduct conditioning and non-contact skills
- Contact spots may resume games or tournaments beginning Friday, June 19
- Raceways may reopen at 50% grandstand capacity
- Pari-mutuel horse racing may begin with no spectators at Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand facilities
- Charity gaming and casinos may reopen Monday, June 15 with approval of the Indiana Gaming Commission
- Social gatherings of up to 250 people will be permitted following social distancing guidelines
- Outdoor visitation must take place at assisted living facilities and nursing homes
If health indicators remain positive, the state will move to Stage 5 in early July.
