Ohio, Kentucky hold steady as half of US states see COVID spikes

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to trend down in Ohio.
The state Health Department reports 547 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with the virus and 144 are currently in the ICU, both low marks since the month of April.
Ohio virus numbers continue to rise in real terms, with 420 new cases and 18 new deaths reported Friday. But new cases per day and new deaths per day are trending down as well, according to Health Department data.
Additionally, the state’s infection rate stands at 0.92, according to Covidactnow.org, an open source platform that relies on data from state governments and third parties.
That infection rate means on average, each person in Ohio with COVID is infecting 0.92 other people. The website describes this as “slow and controlled” growth. Nevertheless, it implies the virus’s footprint in Ohio is shrinking.
Kentucky’s numbers are not quite as encouraging. Gov. Beshear said Thursday the virus is no longer “on the decline” in the state and may be back merely to plateauing.
Thursday and Friday combined, the state added 399 new virus cases and 12 new deaths. Those aren’t alarming figures in the context of Kentucky’s reporting history, but they bear out the state’s infection rate of 1.1, according to Covidactnow.org.
Meanwhile, Kentucky’s positive testing rate of 3.1 percent and Ohio’s rate of 3.7 percent support the notion that the states can contain outbreaks of the virus should they arise, a critical component of each state’s ‘new normal’ until a vaccine arrives next year.
The same is not necessarily true everywhere.
An Associated Press analysis this week found that cases are rising in nearly half of states — a trend experts attributed in part to the gradual reopening of businesses over the past few weeks.
Arizona has become one of the most troubling hot spots in the U.S. as new cases have surged to more than 1,000 a day, up from fewer than 400 before stay-at-home orders expired in mid-May.
Texas saw new highs this week for hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases, prompting Houston’s top county official, Lina Hidalgo, to warn that “we may be approaching the precipice of a disaster.”
Spikes are also occurring in Utah, Oregon, California, Arkansas and Arizona.
Alabama, which began reopening in early May, has seen more than a quarter of the state’s 23,000 cases come in the past two weeks as Republican Gov. Kay Ivey emphasized personal responsibility.
In Arkansas, both active cases and hospitalizations have more than doubled since Memorial Day.
Even California, which entered the most expansive phase of its gradual reopening Friday, is seeing its daily average of new cases rise by more than 600 from a week ago.
