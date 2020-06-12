National Underground Railroad Freedom Center announces reopening date

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center announced Friday it will reopen July 24.
The facility has been shut down for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials at the historical museum in downtown Cincinnati say they are taking steps to ensure visitors will be safe and comfortable.
“The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is a place of understanding and dialogue, where we confront our past in order to build a better, more equitable future and the climate we find our country in now makes our mission especially vital,” says Woodrow Keown, Jr., president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.
“We’re working diligently to reopen our museum in a safe and responsible way so that we can welcome our community home and work together for inclusive freedom.”
The Freedom Center is instituting timed tickets, which they are encouraging guests to purchase online, to help manage crowd capacity.
They also are using data on the average length of visit and updated building capacity according to social distancing guidelines to determine the number of tickets sold each hour.
In the weeks after reopening, the Freedom Center says it will reevaluate ticket levels to adjust accordingly.
Signs and floor markings will further help guests maintain the proper six feet of distance between groups.
Additionally, theater seating has been altered to give guests six feet between each other.
The status of the 300-seat Harriet Tubman Theater, however, has not been decided, though the museum is hopeful it can reopen in a limited capacity.
Extensive cleaning protocols will ensure the building is cleaned and sanitized multiple times per day, including particular attention to high touchpoint areas like doors, elevators, handrails, countertops and restrooms.
Freedom Center officials say they are working to make all restrooms and hand sanitizer stations touchless.
They also are amending operating days and hours so the building can undergo deep cleaning before opening each day and after close.
For the safety of guests and colleagues, staff will wear masks at all times and guests will be asked to do the same.
Due to their high-touch nature, some museum experiences will be altered or closed completely.
Many of the museum’s interactives will either be made touchless or updated with foot pedals.
Featured exhibition Motel X – which focuses on the combatting human trafficking through awareness and education – is also being updated to remove touch-based interactives but has been extended through September 7.
The Rosa Parks Experience, an immersive virtual experience commemorating the Civil Rights icon’s historic demonstration on a Montgomery bus, will not be available upon reopening.
The Freedom Center says it will continue to share updates on its reopening procedures in the coming weeks.
