New Cincinnati Police officers enter force at ‘trying time,' chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Forty Cincinnati police officers are entering the force at a time when policing is being criticized most.
The 110th Cincinnati police recruit class received their commissions Friday in an outdoor, socially distanced ceremony.
The recruits have been preparing for the last five months. They’re entering their profession at a watershed moment in community-police relations around the country.
“This has been a trying time,” CPD Chief Eliot Isaac said. “To see them make it all the way through, it’s a very special time.”
Isaac stressed to the recruits they are part of a new frontier in policing, one for which their training has prepared them.
“As law enforcement goes through reforms and transition, to see the next generation of officers come on and embrace that is something we are very proud to do,” Isaac said.
Class valedictorian Matthew Shelder highlighted the importance of relationships in his fellow officers’ future work.
“Now that you are in a relationship with this city, you will hold this city together with three things: love, services and sacrifice,” Shelder said.
“I told each and every one of them to wear this badge with pride and dignity. Understand what it means and wear it proud,” Isaac added. "They have a lot on their shoulders to be the guardians and protectors of our community.”
