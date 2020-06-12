Ohio bill, regarding animal and child abuse, passes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Those who witness animal abuse and child abuse must now report it to the police, according to a House bill that was passed Thursday.
State Rep. Sara Carruthers and State Rep. Laura Lanese announced that House Bill 33 states that in regards to animal abuse, veterinarians and social service professionals must report any suspected animal abuse and domestic violence.
“One study found that over 70% of people charged with cruelty to animals were known by police for other violent behavior, including homicide,” Carruthers said. “These alarming statistics emphasize the need for this legislation.”
The bill says that regarding child abuse, animal control officers must report any suspected child abuse.
“I’m proud to sponsor legislation that not only protects companion animals, but also creates another tool for identifying and preventing family violence,” said Lanese. “By increasing communication between law enforcement officers and social service professionals, this bill will help keep Ohioans safer.”
The bill is heading to the Ohio Senate, where it awaits assignment.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.