Peaceful protests take to Cincy’s east side neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More peaceful protests highlighting police brutality and advocating for racial justice took place in Cincinnati Friday, more than two weeks after the initial protests broke out downtown in response to the death of George Floyd.
These took place in the city’s east-side neighborhoods of Walnut Hills, Hyde Park and Oakley.
Four students at Walnut Hills High School organized a protest of around 100 people on the school’s campus.
“Keep that question of ‘why?’” Organizer Nadyaa Betts told the crowd. “Why are you out here? Why does it have to stay like this? Because it doesn’t, but why is it like this?”
She continued: “The future is with us. We’re the next generation to have children and raise them in this world.”
The student organizers say the protest movement goes far beyond the most recent incidents of police brutality in Minneapolis with the death of Floyd and Louisville with the death of Breonna Taylor.
“We have to speak out about what we have to struggle with,” Organier Vivia Holt said. “So that’s why the impact of this movement was important to us and why we wanted to put it on today.”
The students say the weight is on their shoulders to create change.
“We have to do what we need to do to be safe in our world and to make everyone feel safe,” Organizer Samuel Sims added.
