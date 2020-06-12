Police: 10-year-old shot during road rage incident in East Price Hill

A 10-year-old was shot during a road incident in the 4500 block of Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill, police say (Source: WXIX)
June 12, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 4:17 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating the road rage shooting of a 10-year-old in East Price Hill.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4500 block of Glenway Avenue.

Police say an unknown suspect fired into a car, hitting the 10-year-old in the leg.

The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Police say the injury is not life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time and detectives are investigating.

