Police: 10-year-old shot during road rage incident in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating the road rage shooting of a 10-year-old in East Price Hill.
It happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4500 block of Glenway Avenue.
Police say an unknown suspect fired into a car, hitting the 10-year-old in the leg.
The child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
Police say the injury is not life-threatening.
No suspect information is available at this time and detectives are investigating.
