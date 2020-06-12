Sheriff’s office looking for third person involved in fatal Liberty Township shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them locate a third person involved in the shooting death of Khalic Rova-Shaquille Milton.
Sheriff’s officials say two teens lured Milton to Liberty Township on Tuesday in order to steal the victim’s car.
They then shot the Milton several times during the course of the robbery, officials said.
Milton’s body was left in the 6000 block of Spruce Creek Road.
Kaleb Marshall Tooson, 18, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery, and a 14-year-old girl was arrested on charges of complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence.
Sheriff’s officials say felony warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Tyree Jeffrey Cross.
He is described as 5′10 and 160 pounds.
The warrants are for complicity to murder, complicity to aggravated robbery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Officials say do not approach Cross if you see him and call 911.
