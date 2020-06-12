St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners to be announced Friday

Thank You! St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is Sold Out!
June 12, 2020 at 4:07 AM EDT - Updated June 12 at 4:07 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Today’s the day!

We are gearing up Friday for our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Did you buy your ticket?

You could soon be moving into a $430,000 home in Covington courtesy of Fischer Homes.

Or, you might win a brand new 2020 Honda CR-V from the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers.

Stay tuned this morning for your chance to win! We will announce winners of several prizes starting at 9 a.m. The grand prize winner will be drawn about 10:30 a.m.

FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the annual event.

Thank you for helping FOX19 NOW raise $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That’s $100,000 more than the $900,000 raised last year!

Every single penny from the giveaway goes to fighting childhood cancer.

