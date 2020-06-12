St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners to be announced Friday

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Today’s the day!
We are gearing up Friday for our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Did you buy your ticket?
You could soon be moving into a $430,000 home in Covington courtesy of Fischer Homes.
Or, you might win a brand new 2020 Honda CR-V from the Greater Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers.
Stay tuned this morning for your chance to win! We will announce winners of several prizes starting at 9 a.m. The grand prize winner will be drawn about 10:30 a.m.
FOX19 NOW is proud to again partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the annual event.
Thank you for helping FOX19 NOW raise $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That’s $100,000 more than the $900,000 raised last year!
Every single penny from the giveaway goes to fighting childhood cancer.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.