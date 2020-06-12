Sunshine on Friday, comfy and cooler weekend ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As we approach mid June this weekend, it will feel more like mid May, but refreshing.
Look for sunshine Friday afternoon and lightly warmer temperatures with a high of 83 degrees.
The weekend will be even cooler, while we stay mainly dry. We could see a passing shower Saturday evening behind a weak cold front that will bring us temperatures in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.
It looks like we remain dry until the middle of next week, when heat and humidity return.
