Weekend Update - The Weather Looks Good!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The low and high temperatures Friday were 51° and 85° respectively and it looks like Saturday and Sunday will be about the same.
Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons are ahead through the weekend with only the small chance a sprinkle will pop up Saturday midday through Sunday sunrise.
Rainfall has been in short supply lately and even though a few sprinkles may fall Saturday and in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, maybe Monday then Friday next week, the thirsty lawns and gardens will need you assistance. No soaking rains are in the forecast at this point through Saturday June 20th.
