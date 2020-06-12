7 years after Tri-State woman’s disappearance, family seeking answers

BRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Saturday marks seven years since a Tri-State woman disappeared, leaving her family searching for answers.
On June 13, 2013, Kimberly Abercrombie’s car was found with her belongings still inside at a park-and-ride on the AA Highway near SR 1109.
Michelle Moore, Abercrombie’s sister, says Abercrombie was pregnant at the time.
Moore also say she and her sister were on bad terms when she disappeared, making these seven years that much harder.
“I blamed myself for what had happened,” Moore told FOX19 NOW Friday. “Up until six months ago, I did blame myself, and it was hard. But I’ve come to accept it now, that it’s not my fault, and now I’m just wondering where she’s at.”
Abercrombie left her home saying she would be back, authorities say, but she did not return.
She was 23 years old when she disappeared, meaning she would be 30 today.
“She was outgoing,” Moore recalled. “Always on social media. Always talking to her friends. Called mom once a week.”
Moore says Abercrombie did have problems with drugs and was facing some legal issues. She also says her sister always kept in touch with family and wouldn’t have left her son behind.
“For her to go completely blacked out on all social media, all calls, everyone, (it) was just odd,” Moore said.
She adds while this time of year stings for the family, it gets even harder in August around Abercrombie’s birthday.
“It feels wrong to celebrate her birthday when we don’t know where she’s at," Moore said.
Abercrombie is described as 5′6″ and 110 lbs.
If you have information, you’re urged to contact Kentucky State Police.
