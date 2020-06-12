Another cool day Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It will be another cool evening with lows well below normal (62). The low tonight will be 54 but that still far from the record low of 46. The chance for a stray shower will persist Sunday morning. Rain could be heaviest in parts of northern Kentucky, especially Pendleton County.
Sunday afternoon the rain shifts east of Cincinnati as a system sits to our east, spinning moisture back into parts of the region. Most of us will enjoy a great day Sunday but the further east in the Tri-State, the better chance for a wet day at times.
Temperatures Sunday will again be below normal (82) with highs only in the mid 70s.
As we look ahead to next week and we get closer to the first day of summer (Saturday, June 20th) it will get warmer and more humid by the end of next week. Our mainly dry pattern will persist.
