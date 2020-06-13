Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 432 new cases, 17 new deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health reported that as of Friday, there are 432 new positive COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths since Friday.
This brings the total number of cases to 39,543 and the total number of deaths to 2,231.
To date, 340,637 tests have been distributed, and of that number, 11.6% tested positive, according to the ISDH.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths and tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 179 cases, 22 deaths, 1,667 tests
- Fayette County: 83 cases, seven deaths, 1,050 tests
- Franklin County: 119 cases, eight deaths, 651 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 183 tests
- Ripley County: 109 cases, six deaths, 1,231 tests
- Switzerland County: 22 cases, zero deaths, 318 tests
- Union County: 12 cases, zero deaths, 287 tests
