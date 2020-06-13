Kentucky nears 500 total coronavirus deaths after more confirmed Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky is on the verge of 500 total deaths after two more deaths from the coronavirus were reported on Saturday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Overall, the governor says 499 Kentucky residents have been killed from the coronavirus.
“We will hold their families in our hearts and lift them up,” said Gov. Beshear. “While today we are reporting a relatively low number of deaths, the pain their loved ones are going through is exactly the same as all other 497 families.”
315 new coronavirus cases were announced on Saturday by the governor.
Kentucky now has at least 12,445 total cases of the coronavirus, according to Gov. Beshear’s news release.
