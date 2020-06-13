Ludlow police: 2 juveniles arrested in connection to 2 fires

CINCINNATI (FOX19/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to two fires that occurred in Ludlow, KY, the Ludlow Police Department said.
Officers say one fire happened at a vacant structure on Elm Street and the other happened at the Norfolk Southern Railway building.
According to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, both fires happened on Wednesday.
The two fires started about 10 minutes apart, Ludlow Police Department Chief Scott Smith said.
Ludlow Fire Chief Michael Steward said no one was hurt.
Police say the two juveniles have been charged with the destruction of the properties.
