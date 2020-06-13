Police: 3 arrested in connection to East Price Hill road rage shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police say they arrested three people Saturday in connection to a road rage shooting of a 10-year-old.
Imani Glover,20, Dailion Glover, 19, and Kameron Arnold, 31, were arrested.
Officers say the road rage happened in the 3900 block of Glenway Avenue just after 3 p.m.
The child was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Police say the injury is not life-threatening.
Officers say Imani and Dailion are charged with five counts of felonious assault. Arnold is charged with weapon under disability and drug trafficking.
