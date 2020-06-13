Stray shower possible, otherwise cool weather continues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a cool morning, the weather today has been cool and pleasant. A passing shower is about the only imperfect thing about this weekend. That chance for a stray shower will persist this evening and again Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon the rain shifts east of Cincinnati as a system sits to our east, spinning moisture back into parts of the region. Most of us will enjoy a great day Sunday but the further east in the Tri-State, the better chance for a wet day at times.
Temperatures Sunday will again be below normal (82) with highs only in the mid 70s.
As we look ahead to next week and we get closer to the first day of summer (Saturday, June 20th) it will get warmer and more humid by the end of next week. Our mainly dry pattern will persist.
