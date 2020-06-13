Stray shower possible, otherwise cool weather continues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a cool morning, the weather today has been cool and pleasant. A passing shower is about the only imperfect thing about this weekend. That chance for a stray shower will persist this evening and again Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon the rain shifts east of Cincinnati as a system sits to our east, spinning moisture back into parts of the region. Most of us will enjoy a great day Sunday but the further east in the Tri-State, the better chance for a wet day at times.