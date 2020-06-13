Water rescue underway for fisherman in Great Miami River, dispatch says

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - A water rescue is underway for a fisherman in the Great Miami River, Butler County Dispatch says.
Dispatch says a water rescue call came in several minutes before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to Colerain Fire Department, the rescue is for a 47-year-old man in the Great Miami River along the area of US-27 and East Miami River Road.
The fire department says the man was fishing on the riverbank when he decided to try swimming across.
