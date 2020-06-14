BLM protest in Bethel met with counter-protest groups, town official says

BETHEL, Ohio (FOX19) - Motorcycle gangs, back the blue organizations, and Second Amendment advocates tried disrupting a Black Lives Matter protest in Bethel on Sunday, according to Village of Bethel Administrator Travis Dotson.
The original group of protesters with Bethel’s Solidarity with Black Lives Demonstration was expected to be around 20-25 people, the release states.
Protesters worked with the Bethel Village Police Department to inform them of the event’s plans to protest on the sidewalks of Plane Street, Dotson says.
Once the word got out about the protests on social media, other groups soon made plans to be to counterprotest.
Motorcycle gangs, back the blue organizations, and Second Amendment advocates were among those now planning to be there during the protests, Dotson explains.
Roughly 250 motorcycles were “occupying the intended demonstration area,” around 2 p.m., according to Dotson.
Since the original protest area was being blocked, protesters with Bethel’s Solidarity with Black Lives Demonstration were forced to move over a few blocks, the release says.
Dotson says by the time the event was official supposed to start, between 750-800 people were now in attendance.
Those there in support of the back the blue and advocates for the Second Amendment started moving towards the Bethel’s Solidarity with Black Lives Demonstration group as the protest was coming to an end, Dotson says.
Around 10 “minor scuffles” resulted from an incident between all of the groups, according to the news release.
Those involved in the incidents were removed from the area and investigations are ongoing, Dotson explains.
Anyone with information or might be able to identify victims and suspects is asked to call the Bethel Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.