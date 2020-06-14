Body of missing fisherman recovered from Great Miami River, police say

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19/Cincinnati Enquirer) - The search for a 47-year-old fisherman is over after he went missing Saturday in the Great Miami River.
Search crews recovered the body of Rodney Vehr, from Ross, after 1 p.m. Sunday, the Ross Township Police Department confirms to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The rescue mission became a recovery effort around 9 a.m., Colerain Fire Department Captain Steve Fortunski tells our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The Colerain Fire Department says Vehr was fishing on the riverbank when he decided to swim across.
A few minutes before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a water rescue call came into the Butler County Dispatch.
Crews were on the water searching for hours into the night and early morning hours before having to pause the search.
They returned early Sunday and continued the search.
Finally, after several hours, Vehr’s body was found.
