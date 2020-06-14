2,557 coronavirus deaths reported in Ohio, at least 41,148 cases statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,557 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 41,148 cases reported statewide.
Out of the total 6,895 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least a total of 1,762 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
You can view how the state breaks everything down below.
An additional 2,960 cases and 230 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
There are 2,327 confirmed dead in Ohio, and 38,188 confirmed total cases in Ohio.
