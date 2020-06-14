Fairfield School District mourning death of second student in one week

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The Fairfield School District is mourning the loss of one of their own for the second time in less than a week.
District leaders say, Franquie Johnson, who was a student at Fairfield High School, died Friday while she was at home.
Her death was unexpected, according to the school district.
“Franquie’s sweet disposition is what her teachers and school administrators will remember most about her,” the school district wrote in a Facebook post.
Johnson is the second Fairfield High School student to die in just a week.
On Wednesday, police say Antaun Hill Jr., 18-years-old, was shot and killed in a fight behind the YMCA in the township’s Liberty Park.
Hill was a recent graduate of Fairfield High School, according to the school.
