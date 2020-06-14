Great Miami River dangerous in the month of June

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Great Miami River is beautiful, yet can also be dangerous, and historically June has not been a good month for good news from the river.
On June 10th, 2019, first responders found the body of a 35-year-old by the river in Hamilton.
The same day, but in 2018, a missing kayaker was found dead along the Great Miami River.
And in May of 2017, a preteen had a brush with death after someone had to jump in and save the girl who was drowning.
Those who are most familiar with the river know the dangers this river holds.
Jeffrey Morris and Jeffrey Boain have been fishing this river most of their lives and say the dangers aren't always obvious.
"That water is 25-30 foot deep," Morris said. "There's concrete, there is barbed wire, there's all kinds of stuff they could snag up on… it could take you under, anything. It's very dangerous."
"You don't know what's under you," Boian said. "You could take one step and land on a turtle the size of a semi-truck tire."
"There's some spots that look shallow, but that water moving that looks shallow," Boian said. "That's an undercurrent. So, if you're walking across it, if it's under the water, that's where your feet is, it's balancing you so if it takes your feet out… you're going to go down the river with it."
