Indiana reaches nearly 40K total positive COVID-19 cases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -As of Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health reports that there 39,909 total positive COVID-19 cases and the total number of deaths is 2,240.
Health officials say 7,935 new tests have been administered, bringing the total number of those who tested for the virus is 348,391.
The data shows that only 12.9% of ICU beds are in use and only 3.8% of ventilators are in use.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths and tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 179 cases, 22 deaths, 1,702 tests
- Fayette County: 83 cases, seven deaths, 1,086 tests
- Franklin County: 120 cases, eight deaths, 664 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 186 tests
- Ripley County: 109 cases, six deaths, 1,247 tests
- Switzerland County: 22 cases, zero deaths, 384 tests
- Union County: 12 cases, zero deaths, 293 tests
