Man injured in Crosby township shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A man is injured after a shooting occurred in Crosby Township Saturday night, police said.
Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:40 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Sam’s Mini Mart.
The victim was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, officers said.
Officers say the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Police do not have information on the suspect.
Officers are still investigating.
